HANOI Oct 7 Vietnamese bank loans rose by an estimated 8.16 percent in the first nine months of the year from the end of 2010, well below the annual target of 20 percent, the central bank said on Friday.

Credit slipped 0.94 percent in September from August. Dong loans fell 0.49 percent and dollar lending fell 2.27 percent, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement, without giving the value of the loans.

Money supply (M2) grew 8.87 percent in the January-September period from the end of last year, the statement said.

The central bank has said it wanted to keep credit expansion below 20 percent this year and money supply growth at 15-16 percent, but the government has said actual growth may be three percentage points below these targets.

The government has said containing inflation will be its top priority from now until 2015.

Annual inflation hit 22.42 percent in September, although the monthly rise in the consumer price index slowed to 0.82 percent from 0.93 percent in August.

The central bank may cut the credit growth target for 2012 to 15-17 percent and keep money supply expansion at 14-16 percent, which would be lowest in 15 years.

Lending grew 27.65 percent last year, above the official target of 25 percent, while money supply rose 23 percent. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Alan Raybould)