October 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance BV

Guarantor Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 85 bp

Issue price 99.925

Reoffer price 99.925

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 90 bp

Payment Date October 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

