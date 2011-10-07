October 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 7, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 85 bp

Issue price 99.743

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 98 bp

Payment Date October 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000DB5DDD4

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)