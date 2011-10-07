October 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 7, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 85 bp
Issue price 99.743
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 98 bp
Payment Date October 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000DB5DDD4
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)