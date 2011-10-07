SINGAPORE Oct 7 Pakistan is seeking up to 780,000 tonnes of fuel oil for November to January delivery, via tender, on Friday, 50 percent less than its previous tender, as higher hydropower generation cut demand for the utility fuel.

Pakistan State Oil is seeking 12 high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargoes, of 65,000 tonnes each, for November-to-January delivery to Karachi on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, with the tender closing on Oct. 24 and will remain valid up to Oct. 29.

The country imported less than 600,000 tonnes of fuel oil for August, its lowest volume in four months, as heavier rainfall from the monsoon season boosted hydropower generation, reducing its fuel oil requirement.

The state-owned firm has also deferred some of the cargoes from its previous tender, that had been for October delivery, to November. (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Yaw Yan Chong)