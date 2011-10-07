October 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Reseau Ferre De France
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2024
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 112.351
Reoffer price 112.351
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.35 million
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0410174659
Data supplied by International Insider.