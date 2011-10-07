October 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Reseau Ferre De France

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2024

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 112.351

Reoffer price 112.351

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.35 million

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0410174659

Data supplied by International Insider.