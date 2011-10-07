October 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche increased priced on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 19, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 104.455

Notes The issue size will total 7.6 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0344863955

* * * *

Tnanche 2

Issue Amount 300 Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2017

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 109.117

Notes The issue size will total 3.275 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0319826185

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 14, 2011

Denoms (K) 10

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Governing law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)