October 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche increased priced on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 19, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 104.455
Notes The issue size will total 7.6 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0344863955
* * * *
Tnanche 2
Issue Amount 300 Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2017
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 109.117
Notes The issue size will total 3.275 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0319826185
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 14, 2011
Denoms (K) 10
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Governing law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)