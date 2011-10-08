MANJUNG, Malaysia Oct 8 Brazilian iron ore
giant Vale SA said on Saturday it was not concerned
about iron ore prices despite a recent drop in the price of
copper.
"We will look at the market and see how it behaves 2-3
months," Vale executive director Jose Martins told reporters at
the groundbreaking ceremony of the company's $1.3 billion iron
ore distribution centre in Malaysia's northern Perak state.
"We are not concerned about the behaviour of the price
because we follow the market. Whatever the market says we
follow. We are not pricemakers, we are price followers."
Copper capped its biggest weekly gain in more than six
months with a 2 percent burst on Friday as encouraging U.S. job
data helped the metal recover after falling to a 14-month low
early this week.
Martins said any decision to change Vale's settlement
currency from the US dollar to Chinese yuan would depend on how
convertible the yuan is, with any decision to make it more
convertible "very welcomed".
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau Y-Sing)