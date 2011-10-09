LONDON Oct 9 Premier League club Fulham plan to
increase the capacity at their picturesque Craven Cottage ground
from 25,700 to 30,000, officials said.
"Fulham has seen unprecedented success both on and off the
pitch in recent years, and is now an established Premier League
club, qualifying for European competitions and accommodating
over 25,000 people on a regular basis," the club's chief
executive Alistair Mackintosh said in a statement on their
website (www.fulhamfc.com).
"We are confident a redevelopment will improve the fans
matchday experience...whilst remaining sympathetic to the design
of this historic ground."
Fulham have played at the Cottage by the banks of the River
Thames, regarded as one of the most attractive and traditional
grounds in England, since 1896.
Last week Chelsea, who play at Stamford Bridge, two
kilometres from Craven Cottage, said they were looking at
options to move from the ground which has been their home since
they were formed in 1905.
