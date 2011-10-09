LONDON Oct 9 Premier League club Fulham plan to increase the capacity at their picturesque Craven Cottage ground from 25,700 to 30,000, officials said.

"Fulham has seen unprecedented success both on and off the pitch in recent years, and is now an established Premier League club, qualifying for European competitions and accommodating over 25,000 people on a regular basis," the club's chief executive Alistair Mackintosh said in a statement on their website (www.fulhamfc.com).

"We are confident a redevelopment will improve the fans matchday experience...whilst remaining sympathetic to the design of this historic ground."

Fulham have played at the Cottage by the banks of the River Thames, regarded as one of the most attractive and traditional grounds in England, since 1896.

Last week Chelsea, who play at Stamford Bridge, two kilometres from Craven Cottage, said they were looking at options to move from the ground which has been their home since they were formed in 1905. (Editing by Clare Fallon)