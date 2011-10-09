SEOUL Oct 10 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Monday it had delayed launching a new smartphone based
on Google's latest version of Android operating system
due to the death of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs.
Samsung planned to introduce the new product based on Ice
Cream Sandwich system, which will unite the Android software
used in tablets and smartphones, at its Mobile Unpack event in
San Diego on Tuesday.
"We decided it was not the right time to announce a new
product while the world was expressing tribute to Steve Jobs'
passing," a Samsung spokesman said.
Samsung has yet to decide the new date for the release, the
spokesman said.
Jobs death on Wednesday, following a years-long battle with
pancreatic cancer, sparked an outpouring of tributes from world
leaders, business rivals and fans.
Samsung is the biggest maker of mobile phones based on
Android, which is available for free to handset vendors such as
Motorola Mobility and HTC Corp . Android phones
have a greater combined market share than Apple's iPhone, the
world's best-selling smartphone.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)