Dec 12 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc's largest shareholder and activist investor Sardar Biglari -- who through Biglari Holdings operates rival restaurant chains Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin -- is engaged in a public spat with the company's board whom he accuses of lacking "accountability, transparency, and stock ownership."

Following are key dates in the showdown:

June 14 - Cracker Barrel says Sardar Biglari picks up above 9 percent stake in the family dining chain.

Aug 24 - Sardar Biglari asks Cracker Barrel management to publicly disclose operating information for both its businesses, after rejecting the company's offer to view this privately.

Sept 1 - Cracker Barrel says Sardar Biglari's move to nominate himself and Philip Cooley to the board was not in the best interest of the company.

Sept 13 - Biglari takes his fight for a representation on the board directly to Cracker Barrel's shareholders. Writes a letter saying the board has failed to perform up to the company's potential and said it lacks "accountability, transparency, and stock ownership."

Sept 23 - Cracker Barrel adopts shareholder rights plan to thwart Biglari, but leaves the door open to a complete buyout. Says move follows Biglari Holdings gaining antitrust approval to acquire up to 49.99 percent of its common stock.

In a filing, Biglari says he has no interest in acquiring control of Cracker Barrel, adding he picked up his stake in the company for "investment purposes only".

October 21 - Biglari announces a 9.9 percent stake in Cracker Barrel.

Dec 8 - Proxy advisory firm ISS endorses Cracker Barrel nominees to board; rejects Biglari bid for board seat.

Dec 12 - Biglari says proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co backs his drive for a seat on Cracker Barrel's board.

Cracker Barrel amends its shareholders rights plan to allow certain investors to acquire up to 20 percent passive stake without triggering a rights plan, which has a threshold of 10 percent.