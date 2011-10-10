* Sees FY 2011 EPS of $2.70-$2.75 vs prior est $2.95-$3.05

* Sees FY 2011 sales 2 pct down

(Follows alerts)

Oct 10 Lawn and garden products maker Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG.N) trimmed its full-year outlook for the third time in four months as Hurricane Irene and harsh weather dampened purchases.

The Marysville, Ohio-based company said the reduced outlook stems primarily from an unexpected year-over-year decline in consumer purchases in the U.S. during September.

Scotts Miracle said it expects to report a 2 percent decline in 2011 sales when it reports its financial results on November 8.

The company expects the fall in sales, coupled with associated gross margin pressure, to result in adjusted net earnings of $2.70-$2.75 a share.

In August, Scotts Miracle, which sells everything from grass seeds and fertilizers to potting soils and gardening tools, cut its full year earnings forecast to $2.95-$3.05 a share for the year. [ID:nL3E7J81SQ]

"While we were counting on another strong fall lawn care season, the weather issues that plagued us throughout fiscal 2011 remained problematic during the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Jim Hagedorn said in a statement.

Weather has been playing havoc with the company's numbers since April, when homeowners return to tending their lawns.

Shares of the company had closed at $46.95 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

