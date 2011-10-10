HONG KONG Oct 10 Agricultural Bank of China and Industrial Bank of China said Central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund, had bought shares in the banks on Monday.

The banks said Huijin intended to continue to increase its stake within the next 12 months. The purchases were small enough to not affect Huijin's 35.43 percent stake in ICBC and lifted its stake in AgBank to 40.0374 percent from 40.0254 percent.

China's official Xinhua news agency reported the news shortly before the close of the Hong Kong stock market, with the move seen as the clearest sign yet that the government is looking to support the country's struggling stock markets. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Dan Lalor)