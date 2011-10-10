October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower OeBB Infrastruktur AG

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 19, 2026

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.426

Reoffer price 99.426

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 65 bp

over the 3.5 pct April 2026 France O.A.T

Payment Date October 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, UBS Investment

Bank & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

