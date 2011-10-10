BRIEF-Ottawa Savings Bancorp reports FY 2016 EPS of $0.42
* Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower OeBB Infrastruktur AG
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 19, 2026
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.426
Reoffer price 99.426
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 65 bp
over the 3.5 pct April 2026 France O.A.T
Payment Date October 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, UBS Investment
Bank & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux & Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
JAKARTA, Feb 7 Indonesia will hold a court hearing on Tuesday into a billion-dollar dispute between Goldman Sachs and a local tycoon, who says the Wall Street giant's unit unlawfully sold shares he owned, in the latest test for the country's legal system.
* PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $500 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025