October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower HeidelbergCement Finance BV
Guarantor Heidelbergcement AG, Hanson Limited
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 14, 2017
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB (S&P),
BB+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
ISIN CH0140684512
