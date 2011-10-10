October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower HeidelbergCement Finance BV

Guarantor Heidelbergcement AG, Hanson Limited

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 14, 2017

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB (S&P),

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

ISIN CH0140684512

Data supplied by International Insider.