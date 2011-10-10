October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.27

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 201.6 bp

over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Citi,

Credit Suisse, Rabobank International &

RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Euronext

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0691801327

Data supplied by International Insider.

