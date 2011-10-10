BRIEF-IHS MARKIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES
October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2018
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.27
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 201.6 bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
Payment Date October 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Citi,
Credit Suisse, Rabobank International &
RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Euronext
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0691801327
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)
