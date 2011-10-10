BRIEF-IHS MARKIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES
* PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $500 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Electricite De France SA (EDF)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion sterling
Maturity Date October 17, 2041
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 97.214
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2038 UKT
Payment Date October 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, HSBC, RBS, BofAML,
BOTM, Citi, Morgan Stanley & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR00011132356
