October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Electricite De France SA (EDF)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion sterling

Maturity Date October 17, 2041

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price 97.214

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2038 UKT

Payment Date October 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, HSBC, RBS, BofAML,

BOTM, Citi, Morgan Stanley & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR00011132356

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)