SEOUL Oct 11 Seoul shares opened higher on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street and amid optimism the euro zone debt crisis will be resolved after pledges by German and French leaders.

Gains were led by banks, with Shinhan Financial Group climbing more than 4 percent and KB Financial Group up 3.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.42 percent at 1,809.17 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)