CHENGDU, China Oct 11 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd , China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, is on track to meet its sales target of 500,000 units in 2011 and expects to double earnings in the same period, its president said on Tuesday.

Wang Fengying made the comments to Reuters on the sidelines of an industry forum in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Wang also said the company was not in talks with any foreign partners for a joint venture. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Chris Lewis)