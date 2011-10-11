KUALA LUMPUR Oct 11 Malaysia's Pavilion real estate investment trust is looking to raise about 700 million ringgit ($224.0 million) from its initial public offering in November, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Pavilion listing is being jointly managed by the investment banking arms of Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Bhd , the source said.

Pavilion declined to comment. ($1 = 3.125 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau Y-Sing)