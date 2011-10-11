* Bharti, Reliance Comm, Idea shares rise after new policy

By Devidutta Tripathy

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 Indian telecoms stocks rose on Tuesday after a new draft policy unveiled by the government was seen broadly positive for the once-booming sector that has struggled in recent years due to ferocious competition and a massive graft scandal.

The draft released on Monday proposes to let cellular carriers share, pool and trade radio airwaves and allow for consolidation in the crowded 15-player industry. [ID:nL3E7LA1PN]

It was silent on details for future M&A rules and on key issues such as pricing of second-generation spectrum, a proposed one-time levy on mobile firms for additional spectrum they already hold and proposed re-farming of spectrum at the time of licence renewal.

"There are lots of questions which remain unanswered. But overall this policy seems to give a positive signal to investors," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management in New Delhi.

"They are talking about consolidation and an exit policy for operators, which are good moves. If actually some of the new players exit that will increase volumes for the big ones."

Shares in Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), the country's top mobile operator, rose as much as 4.6 percent, while second-ranked Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) gained 3.4 percent and fourth-ranked Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) rallied 4.8 percent in a Mumbai market .BSESN that climbed more than 1 percent.

"There appears no doubt that the (policy) is a step in the right direction. Some issues remain unresolved but no new concerns have been added either," Macquarie Capital analysts wrote in a note to clients.

"While we are not overwhelmed, we are now more confident that the general regulatory regime will promote clarity, growth and consolidation," the analysts wrote, adding they expected the new rules to benefit incumbent carriers such as Bharti and Idea.

India decided to overhaul its decade-old rules for the industry after alleged rigging in the grant of licences in 2007/08 came to light late last year, which was estimated to have lost the government up to $39 billion in revenue.

Police have charged 14 people in an ongoing investigation into the case, including the former telecoms minister. The probe widened on Monday as police said they were formally investigating another former telecoms minister, his media mogul brother, and Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan. [ID:nL3E7LA1WO]

OVERHANGS Under the new polciy, second-generation mobile spectrum that now comes bundled with a telecoms licence will be separated and priced on a market basis, driving up costs for carriers. Operators will also be asked to provide free roaming between zones, a move that would hurt their incomes.

Macquarie said domestic roaming contributes 5-6 percent of revenues and 6-8 percent of their operating profit, but said the impact would not be "material" as roaming charges are expected to be abolished in a phased manner and operators would have time to adjust pricing to compensate for this.

The government will enact a separate spectrum act to deal with issues including pricing of airwaves. Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal said on Monday the ministry was again consulting the sector regulator on these issues and would set rules later.

The telecoms regulator had earlier proposed steep increases in the price of 2G mobile spectrum, and changing the bandwidth at the time of renewal of licences. The moves, which would hit companies such as Bharti, had drawn criticism from them.

Bharti and Idea shares are up about 5 percent and 37 percent in 2011, outperforming the broader market that is down nearly a fifth.

Reliance Comm shares are down about 48 percent, mostly hit by the probe into the telecoms scandal. A unit of Reliance Comm and three group executives are among those charged by police in the scandal.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

