SEOUL Oct 11 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street and amid optimism the euro zone debt crisis will be resolved after pledges by German and French leaders.

Crude oil refiners and brokerages including GS Holdings and Samsung Securities fuelled the market's upward momentum.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.62 percent at 1,795.02 points, but was off an earlier session high of 1,811.14 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)