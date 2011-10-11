BRIEF-Wihlborgs extends for Tyréns in Dockan
* Tyréns will lease a total of around 5,500 square meters in renovated and extended property
SEOUL Oct 11 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street and amid optimism the euro zone debt crisis will be resolved after pledges by German and French leaders.
Crude oil refiners and brokerages including GS Holdings and Samsung Securities fuelled the market's upward momentum.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.62 percent at 1,795.02 points, but was off an earlier session high of 1,811.14 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Tyréns will lease a total of around 5,500 square meters in renovated and extended property
Feb 8 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
SEOUL, Feb 8 South Korea's Lotte Group said Chinese authorities have halted construction at a multi-billion dollar real estate project in the northeastern city of Shenyang after a fire inspection.