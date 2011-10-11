* Aiming to open 100 hotels in Asia over next 4 years

HONG KONG, Oct 11 American hotel, restaurant and travel group Carlson will team up with local investors and developers to help achieve its growth targets in key markets China and India over the next few years, despite a rocky global economic outlook, its CEO said on Tuesday.

The family-run group, which owns the Radisson and Park Plaza brands, is spending $1 billion to develop new hotels in Asia. This includes in key cities Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Manila, where Carlson lacks presence.

"We are ready to use some of our own equity, partnering with local investors and developers to accelerate our development in these key cities," Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly told Reuters in an interview.

The $1 billion will be spent over 5 years and will come from the company's reserves and debt, Joly said.

Funding for hotels in mid-scale markets in China, India and the Philippines as well as expanding its Radisson Blue hotel brand in both primary and secondary cities would all be aided by help from local partners, he said, without elaboration.

The firm aims to open around 100 hotels over the next 4 years in Asia, more than doubling the number of hotels opened over the last 4 years, Joly said.

Carlson, which owns most of its hotels through Rezidor Hotel Group (REZT.ST), is forecasting a compounded growth rate of 20 percent in the region for its hotel business over the next 4 years. The group is planning to add 22,000 jobs in Asia Pacific in the period, with more than half of those in China.

HEADWINDS

Minneapolis-based Carlson competes with U.S. brands Starwood HOT.N, Marriott MAR.N and Hyatt Hotels Corp (H.N) in the increasingly competitive Asian hospitality sector. Carlson also owns restaurant chain T.G.I. Friday. and travel management company Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT).

While headwinds from Europe's sovereign debt crisis and slowing economic growth prospects in much of the developed world could temporarily slow down travel, Joly said the firm's targets were on track.

"Short term there are some clouds. But being a privately held company we have the luxury of being long-term focused," the French born Joly said.

As expectations of Asian growth remain strong, major hotel chains have stepped up expansion plans in the region, trying to capture brand loyalty in some of the world's fastest growing economies.

Joly said while investors were receptive towards investing in new projects, a tightening of credit in the short term may delay the openings of some projects.

"There is tightening of the credit for sure, so that can slow down, that can delay some of the openings," he said, shrugging off the impact on overall investor sentiment.

Short-term oversupply of hotels in China were an issue, he said, due to the abundance of new properties springing up in the world's second-largest economy, pushing down the average daily rate below other countries.

However, in the longer term, the number of hotel rooms in construction would not keep up pace with the economic growth rate of the region, giving the group ample opportunity, he said.

"Even if for one or two quarters you have some supply-demand imbalance with the growth rate, it doesn't matter. Demand will catch up."

