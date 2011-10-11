Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler International Finance BV
Guarantor Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 85 bp
Issue price 99.969
Reoffer price 99.969
Payment Date October 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 750 million euro when
fungible
ISIN DE000A1GV811
