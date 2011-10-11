Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance BV

Guarantor Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 85 bp

Issue price 99.969

Reoffer price 99.969

Payment Date October 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 750 million euro when

fungible

ISIN DE000A1GV811

