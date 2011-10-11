October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 17, 2013

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 26 bp

Issue price Undisclosed

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 26 bp

Payment Date October 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0004269272

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)