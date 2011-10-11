BRIEF-KB Capital to pay annual dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 17, 2013
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 26 bp
Issue price Undisclosed
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 26 bp
Payment Date October 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN SE0004269272
PRAGUE, Feb 8 Czech lender Home Credit may issue bonds worth up to 3 billion crowns ($118.53 million), with a coupon of 3.75 percent and maturity date of March 30, 2020, the Czech central bank said in a ruling approving the issue on its website.
* Announced on Tuesday FY rental income 18.5 million euros ($19.76 million) versus 19.6 million euros year ago