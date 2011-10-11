October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 16, 2013

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.739

Reoffer price 99.739

Yield 4.0394 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.3 pct April 2013 SPGB

Payment Date October 18, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Santander GBM

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Spanish

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 euro billion when

fungible

ISIN XS0633097299

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)