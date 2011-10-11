BRIEF-KB Capital to pay annual dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 16, 2013
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.739
Reoffer price 99.739
Yield 4.0394 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.3 pct April 2013 SPGB
Payment Date October 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Santander GBM
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Spanish
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 euro billion when
fungible
ISIN XS0633097299
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
PRAGUE, Feb 8 Czech lender Home Credit may issue bonds worth up to 3 billion crowns ($118.53 million), with a coupon of 3.75 percent and maturity date of March 30, 2020, the Czech central bank said in a ruling approving the issue on its website.
* Announced on Tuesday FY rental income 18.5 million euros ($19.76 million) versus 19.6 million euros year ago