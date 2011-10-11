(Follows alerts)

* Adds Citigroup to most preferred list

* Adds Bank of America to least preferred list

(Follws alerts)

OCT 11 - UBS added Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to its "least preferred" list, citing concern over potential losses from its troubled mortgage business.

The brokerage also added Citigroup Inc (C.N) to its "most preferred" list on less exposure to mortgage rep, warranty and foreclosure-related liabilities than its peers.

"While Bank of America's current valuation appears inexpensive, potential losses from mortgage rep and warranty and foreclosure liabilities, peripheral Europe, and other identifiable headwinds could meaningfully impair book value," analyst Michael Ching wrote in a note to clients.

Bank of America, the largest U.S. bank by assets, expects to cut 30,000 jobs in a bid to reduce costs as the mortgage crisis, new regulations, and low loan demand crimp revenue. [ID:nN1E7961MR]

Ching said Citi's current valuation represents solid value for investors willing to ride out the volatility.

(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Aditi.Sharma1@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: aditi.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKOFAMERICA/ RESEARCH UBS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.