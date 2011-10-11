HONG KONG Oct 11 Changsha Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Development Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it expected net profit in
the first three quarters to rise as much as 92 percent on higher
sales.
The company, which makes and leases heavy industrial
equipment, forecasts net profit for the first nine months of
2011 to rise to between 5.8 billion yuan ($913.6 million) and 6
billion, from 3.1 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing to
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
For a company statement please click on:
here
($1 = 6.349 Chinese Yuan)
($1 = 6.349 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by David Holmes)