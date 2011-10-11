HONG KONG Oct 11 Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expected net profit in the first three quarters to rise as much as 92 percent on higher sales.

The company, which makes and leases heavy industrial equipment, forecasts net profit for the first nine months of 2011 to rise to between 5.8 billion yuan ($913.6 million) and 6 billion, from 3.1 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

($1 = 6.349 Chinese Yuan)