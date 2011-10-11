October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Credit Suisse

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Yield 2.963 pct

Reoffer price 99.451

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date October 18, 2011

Lead Manager(s) ABN, BayernLB, BBVA, Credit Suisse,

Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0692723553

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.