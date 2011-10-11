BRIEF-Abacus property with JV partners exchanged contracts for sale of World Trade Centre in Melbourne
* Co with JV partners KKR and Riverlee Group have exchanged contracts for sale of World Trade Centre in Melbourne CBD for $267.5 million
October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Norwegian covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower DnB NOR Boligkredit AS
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2016
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.435
Reoffer price 99.435
Yield 2.622 pct
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 131.4 bp
Over the OBL 161
Payment Date October 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law Norwegian
ISIN XS0691355282
