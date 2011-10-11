October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Norwegian covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DnB NOR Boligkredit AS

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2016

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.435

Reoffer price 99.435

Yield 2.622 pct

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 131.4 bp

Over the OBL 161

Payment Date October 18, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

& Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law Norwegian

ISIN XS0691355282

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)