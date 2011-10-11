* Raises Aeropostale to "buy" from "hold"

* Likens the company's position to the one faced by rival Abercrombie in 2009

* Says Aeropostale to rebound, results to improve

* Sees Aeropostale shares outperforming over next 12 months

(Follows alerts)

Oct 11 Jefferies upgraded Aeropostale ARO.N to "buy" saying the teen apparel retailer is in a similar position to the one rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) faced in 2009 and the company's results are likely to improve in coming quarters.

Aeropostale's shares were up 5 percent at $12.71 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's shares have lost more than half their value so far this year, while the wider retail index .RLX has risen 3 percent.

"We believe Aeropostale is in a similar position to Abercrombie when the stock reached trough fundamentals in early 2009," Jefferies analysts led by Randal Konik wrote in a client note titled 'We've seen this movie before & we like the ending.'

Aeropostale's business will see a recovery similar to that Abercrombie underwent after 2009, the analysts said, adding that Aeropostale's shares are likely to outperform over the next 12 months.

"With (Aeropostale's) stock one of the worst performing in our coverage universe, we now see little downside risk and meaningful upside in the coming months as margins and top line begin to recover," the analysts said.

In August, the company posted a lower quarterly profit as it discounted heavily and forecast a dismal third quarter, blaming an uncertain economic environment and weak sales trends.[ID:nL3E7JI3W6]

"Aeropostale's business model is intact and the company will again prove to be a key teen brand," the analysts added.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

((chris.peters1@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5786; Reuters Messaging: chris.peters1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AEROPOSTALE/RESEARCH JEFFERIES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.