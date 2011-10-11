October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a EARN issue priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.829

Reoffer price 99.829

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equvivalent to 91.5 bp

over the July 2018 bund

Payment Date October 18, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets,

Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0692728511

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)