BRIEF-Abacus property with JV partners exchanged contracts for sale of World Trade Centre in Melbourne
* Co with JV partners KKR and Riverlee Group have exchanged contracts for sale of World Trade Centre in Melbourne CBD for $267.5 million
October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a EARN issue priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.829
Reoffer price 99.829
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equvivalent to 91.5 bp
over the July 2018 bund
Payment Date October 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets,
Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0692728511
