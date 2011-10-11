Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC)
Issue Amount 350 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 30, 2016
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 100.836
Reoffer price 100.836
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 1.35 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0692629701
