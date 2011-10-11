Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 14, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.566

Yield 4.12 pct

Reoffer price 99.566

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.