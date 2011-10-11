Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 14, 2015
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.566
Yield 4.12 pct
Reoffer price 99.566
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.