ZAGREB Oct 11 Croatia beat Latvia 2-0 in their
final Euro 2012 qualifier on Tuesday to finish second in Group F
and ensure a place in the playoffs at worst.
Second-half goals by Eduardo and Mario Mandzukic secured
victory for Croatia who could still qualify automatically as the
best runners-up depending on later results.
Croatia manager Slaven Bilic made several changes following
the defeat at group winners Greece four days ago, with
midfielders Darijo Srna and Ivan Rakitic replacing Ognjen
Vukojevic and forward Nikica Jelavic in the starting lineup.
Croatia looked lively from the start and dominated the game,
creating a host of chances was broken only in the 66th minute
when Eduardo met a cross by Ivan Strinic with a fine close-range
header.
Mario Mandzukic made it 2-0 six minutes later after a superb
cross by Croatia captain Darijo Srna.
Croatia created a number of chances in the last 30 minutes
but failed to improve their goal difference.
"Today we showed that we are a team and that we managed to
come back following the bad atmosphere surrounding the team in
the past few days," Croatia goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa said,
referring to media criticism of Bilic following the team's
defeat by Greece.
"We analysed Latvia's style thoroughly and we knew they
would allow lots of space for creating chances along the flanks.
Everybody in the midfield played well, and we could have scored
many more goals," Bilic said.
Croatia must wait and see how the games in Groups E and H
involving Denmark and Sweden finish, but it is likely they will
qualify for next month's playoffs.
