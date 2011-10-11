TOKYO Oct 12 U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is in the final stages of talks to buy Japanese restaurant chain Skylark Co from an unit of Nomura Holdings Inc for about 260 billion yen ($3.4 billion), with the deal expected to be finalised by the end of this month, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

Bain began talks with Nomura to buy Skylark last year and had reached a basic agreement on the deal before an outbreak of dysentery in August that was traced back to a Skylark group put negotiations back a few weeks.

(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)