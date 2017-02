SEOUL Oct 12 Seoul shares edged down on Wednesday after four consecutive sessions of gains and as investors remained tuned to news from the euro zone.

Falls in banks like KB Financial Group offset rises in automakers including Hyundai Motor .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.31 percent at 1,788.43 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)