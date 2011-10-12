* HK's Next magazine reports Esprit exaggerated Chinese outlet numbers

* Analysts see limited impact on earnings, expansion ongoing

* Stock falls 45 pct since disappointing earnings in mid-Sept

* Shares fall more than 13 pct on Wednesday; market up 1.2 pct

(Adds more comment, details; updates stock price)

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Oct 12 Shares of Europe-focused fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK) fell more than 13 percent after a media report that the company exaggerated the number of its outlets in China, putting more pressure on the retailer that saw its annual profits slump nearly 100 percent.

Esprit shares have plunged as much as 45 percent since Sept. 15 after its annual profit was nearly wiped out to HK$79 million

($10 million) from HK$4.2 billion, hit by restructuring charges, and the company said its brand "lost its soul."

Hong Kong magazine Next, owned by tycoon Jimmy Lai, reported in its latest issue that the fashion group exaggerated the number of outlets in the mainland, but did not give an overall figure.

"The report hit investor confidence in the management," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment.

"Since contributions from China still account for a small portion of total revenue, the drop this morning should more or less reflect the impact," Chan said. "But the company will need a longer time to regain investor confidence."

Esprit officials were not available for comment.

Shares of Hong Kong's largest listed apparel and accessories retailer, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST), U.S. group GAP Inc (GPS.N) and Spain's Inditex SA (ITX.MC), have fallen 73 percent so far this year.

The stock dropped to as low as HK$9.51 in morning trade on Wednesday, before trimming some losses to trade at HK$10.16 later, still down 7.5 percent. That compared with a 0.56 percent gain in the broader market .HSI.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Esprit plunges on profit woes: [ID:nL3E7KJ09I]

Esprit shares plunge with dismal outlook: [ID:nL3E7KG05W]

Esprit profit dives, shares hit 8-yr low: [ID:nL3E7KC0CP]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

'IMPACT SHORT-LIVED'

The company has said it has 498 outlets and 404 retail spaces in department stores in mainland China, Next's report said.

The Next magazine said it had found numerous instances of exaggeration.

Out of the 37 directly operated stores and 35 sales counters in department stores in Shanghai, seven did not exist and reporters were unable to contact 13 with the telephone numbers provided, the magazine said.

Outlets in Southern China also could not be contacted, while some outlets in other provinces were registered to mobile numbers, it said.

Of the 165 directly operated stores and 148 sales counters in department stores in 12 major Chinese cities investigated by Next reporters, around 29 did not exist and 63 were unable to contact with the telephone numbers provided, the report said.

"The impact (of the report) is short-lived. Esprit will not step back from its aggressive expansion plan," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group.

"Though the confidence in the company is shaken, the actual impact to the bottomline is seen limited."

Next is known for its aggressive reporting style.

In July last year, Chinese herbal shampoo maker BaWang International (Group) (1338.HK) had to reaffirm that its products met safety standards as its shares tumbled after a Next report alleged that tests showed some of BaWang's shampoo products contained a toxic chemical.

Esprit's earnings have fallen for three consecutive years since 2007. The company has said it aims to double turnover in China over the next four years to around HK$6 billion, with the number of points of sale increasing to 1,900 from the current 1,000.

Esprit is withdrawing from some underperforming markets and investing more than HK$18 billion until its fiscal year ending 2015 to rebuild its brand.

Shares of the embattled fashion retailer had been under pressure in a market increasingly sceptical of turnaround plans of the Europe-focused company.

Esprit, which depends on Europe for 79 percent of its sales, had said its business outlook for the next six months was challenging, citing weak consumer sentiment in Europe amid a worsening debt crisis.

(Editing by Chris Lewis and Vinu Pilakkott)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com)(+852 2843 6470)(Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ESPRIT/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.