NEW DELHI Oct 12 India's state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp said on Wednesday its overseas investment arm has signed a three-year agreement with PetroVietnam for developing long-term cooperation in the oil sector.

The pact between ONGC Videsh and Vietnam's oil and gas agency covers new investments and strengthening presence from drilling-to-dispensing in Vietnam, India, and other countries, ONGC said in a statement.

ONGC Videsh, along with TNK-BP and PetroVietnam, has a stake in a gas field in the Nam Con Son basin, off Vietnam's south coast. In 2006, Vietnam had awarded two exploration blocks -- 127 and 128 -- in Phu Kanh basin to ONGC Videsh. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)