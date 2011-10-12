October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale de Geneve (BCG)

Issue Amount 180 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 7, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 100.496

Reoffer price 99.796

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 7, 2011

Lead Manager(s) UBS, BKB & BCG

Ratings A(S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0130720870

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)