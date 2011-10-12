BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says unit enters agreement with Masque
* Chengdu Langhui, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company (as purchaser) entered into agreement with Masque
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale de Geneve (BCG)
Issue Amount 180 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 7, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 100.496
Reoffer price 99.796
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 7, 2011
Lead Manager(s) UBS, BKB & BCG
Ratings A(S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0130720870
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
* appointment of Zhang Weidong as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In January 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.11 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: