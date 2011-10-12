BRIEF-Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure elects new chairman
* Says board elects Zhou Guanglin as chairman, replacing Sun Yaning
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 27, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Payment Date October 27, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's debt issuance
programme
ISIN DE000DHY3335
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Unit Dbs Bank agreed to sell its entire equity interest in Dbs China Square to an indirect unit of Manulife Financial Corporation for about s$358 million
* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB2.02 billion in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: