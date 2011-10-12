October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 27, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Payment Date October 27, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's debt issuance

programme

ISIN DE000DHY3335

