SINGAPORE Oct 12 Royal Dutch Shell sold its first cargo of high sulphur gas oil in the spot market on Wednesday since it declared a force majeure on product shipments from its Singapore refinery.

The refiner sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil to Glencore for loading over Oct. 27-31 at a premium of 50 cents to Singapore quotes, Reuters data showed.

(Reporting By Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manash Goswami)