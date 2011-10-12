* Sees weak IT spending to impact hardware cos

* Cuts Xerox, Lexmark, QLogic, Brocade to "underweight"

* Downgrades Seagate to "neutral"

* Says steer clear of HP, STEC, Emulex, 4 others

Oct 12 U.S. IT hardware companies face a tough earnings season and could cut their 2012 outlook as macroeconomic challenges weigh on technology spending and a stronger U.S. dollar and yen hurts demand, J.P. Morgan Securities said and downgraded Xerox Corp (XRX.N) and Lexmark International LXK.N to its lowest rating.

JP Morgan urged investors to "steer clear of or trim positions in" Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), Lexmark, Xerox, Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD.O), Emulex Corp ELX.N, QLogic Corp QLGC.O and STEC Inc STEC.O.

"In our view, company-specific and secular dynamics facing these stocks stand to amplify end-demand risks related to broader macroeconomic challenges," the brokerage said.

It downgraded Brocade, QLogic, Xerox and Lexmark by a notch to "underweight" as it expects these companies to cut their estimates by 10 percent or more in the near term. [ID:nWNAB1998] [ID:nWNAB2044]

The brokerage expects these cuts will come in a series, potentially increasing in size in the first half of next year.

Hard disk drive provider Seagate Technology's (STX.O) margins could be hurt by new product transitions and market share losses in the enterprise segment, JP Morgan said and lowered its rating on the stock to "neutral."

The brokerage, however, recommended Apple Corp (AAPL.O), IBM Corp (IBM.N), NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) and EMC Corp EMC.N as the "Big Four" for relative shelter to the macroeconomic challenges.

It maintained its "overweight" rating on Apple and IBM citing limited downside risk to estimates in the next 3-6 months.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

((rachana.khanzode@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: rachana.khanzode.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ITHARDWARE/RESEARCH JPMORGAN

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.