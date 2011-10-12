* Resumes coverage with a "guarded stance"

* Expects same-store sales figures to moderate in 2012

(Follows alerts)

Oct 12 Goldman Sachs resumed coverage on U.S. casual dining chains with a "guarded stance" as it expects same-store sales in the sector to moderate further in 2012 on tight consumer spending, extending a decline that began in 2005.

The brokerage resumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE.O), Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N), Brinker International Inc (EAT.N), P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc PFCB.O and DineEquity Inc (DIN.N) with below consensus ratings on four out of five of the restaurant chains.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the recent drop in food prices should benefit industry margins by 50-100 basis points by the second half of next year, though it expects some of this to be offset by an increased industry-wide reliance on price promotions.

The brokerage was optimistic on Darden, which it rated a "buy," saying it had three of the four highest scoring brands in its survey. It also saw growth potential from the company's LongHorn steakhouse chain and other chain concepts under development.

However, the brokerage said the Chesecake Factory was nearing saturation and termed the company's efforts to restart expansion as a risky strategy. Goldman analysts rate the stock a "sell." Company Name Rating Price Target

To From Darden Buy $53.00 $45.36 PF Chang's Bistro Neutral $29.00 $27.35 Brinker's International Neutral $21.00 $21.81 DineEquity Neutral $38.00 $40.89 Chesecake Factory Sell $20.00 $26.26

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)

