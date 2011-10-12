BRIEF-Finland's Sampo wants half of board seats in Topdanmark
Feb 10 Finnish financial holding company Sampo wants to triple its number of members at the board of Topdanmark, the Danish insurer of which it owns around 42 percent.
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 02, 2017
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 110.275
Reoffer price 108.675
Reoffer Yield 3.604 pct
Payment Date October 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) DnB NOR Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct ( 0.275 pct M&U, 1.6 pct Selling)
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's dedt issuance
programme
The issue size will total 4.0 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0390511508
Data supplied by International Insider.
WARSAW, Feb 10 Polish borrowers seeking compensation for being sold expensive Swiss franc-denominated mortgages should not expect the government to impose a settlement on the banks but take their individual claims to court instead, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the ruling party, said on Friday.
* January 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries ( "group") was RMB4.62 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: