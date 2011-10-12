BRIEF-Finland's Sampo wants half of board seats in Topdanmark
Feb 10 Finnish financial holding company Sampo wants to triple its number of members at the board of Topdanmark, the Danish insurer of which it owns around 42 percent.
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sampo Housing Loan Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 19, 2016
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.834
Reoffer Yield 2.786 pct
Spread 66 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 139.25bp
Over the 1.75 pct 2016 OBL
Payment Date October 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske, Royal Bank of Scotland,
UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
