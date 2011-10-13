(Refiling to change the Issuer's name in headline to Sampo Housing Loan Bank not Sampo)
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sampo Housing Loan Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 19, 2016
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.834
Reoffer Yield 2.786 pct
Spread 66 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 139.25bp
Over the 1.75 pct 2016 OBL
Payment Date October 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske, Royal Bank of Scotland,
UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.