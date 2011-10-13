(Refiling to change the Issuer's name in headline to Sampo Housing Loan Bank not Sampo)

October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sampo Housing Loan Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 19, 2016

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.834

Reoffer Yield 2.786 pct

Spread 66 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 139.25bp

Over the 1.75 pct 2016 OBL

Payment Date October 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske, Royal Bank of Scotland,

UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

