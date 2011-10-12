October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Export Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 30, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 101.4540

Reoffer price 101.004

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 10, 2011

Lead Manager(s) UBS & RBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 375 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0125062270

