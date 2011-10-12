BRIEF-Finland's Sampo wants half of board seats in Topdanmark
Feb 10 Finnish financial holding company Sampo wants to triple its number of members at the board of Topdanmark, the Danish insurer of which it owns around 42 percent.
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Export Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 30, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 101.4540
Reoffer price 101.004
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 10, 2011
Lead Manager(s) UBS & RBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 375 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0125062270
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
WARSAW, Feb 10 Polish borrowers seeking compensation for being sold expensive Swiss franc-denominated mortgages should not expect the government to impose a settlement on the banks but take their individual claims to court instead, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the ruling party, said on Friday.
* January 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries ( "group") was RMB4.62 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: