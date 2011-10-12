Oct 12 Exfo Inc (EXF.TO) (EXFO.O) shares fell 12 percent as several brokerages cut their price target on the stock, a day after the Canadian telecom services company posted a huge drop in quarterly profit.

The company expects to post a lower profit during the September-November period as a result of lower bookings. [ID:nL3E7LB44G]

"It’s evident that several macro-related challenges continue to delay growth prospects, as widespread economic uncertainty in Europe and the United States has trickled into various corners of the global economy," Paradigm Capital wrote in a note.

"While Exfo’s book of business continues to grow (marginally albeit), we believe the company’s rapid growth rate appears to be losing steam and encourage investors to take a cautious view," Paradigm added.

RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities and National Bank Financial also cut their price target on Exfo's stock.

Shares of the company were down 8 percent at C$5.68 on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They touched a low of C$5.45 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((gowri.jayakumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: gowri.jayakumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EXFO/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.