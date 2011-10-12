October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 75 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 10, 2013

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 102.736

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.50 pct March 2013 Gilt

Payment Date October 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Nomura International PLC & RBC Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.375 sterling

when fungible

Parent ISIN XS0472751055

Data supplied by International Insider.