October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wenesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date March 07, 2044

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 111.323

Reoffer price 111.323

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 4.25 pct December 2046 UKT

Payment Date October 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0295479983

